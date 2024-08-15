Halloween flash mob planner shares dance event sure to be a 'Thriller'

Who ever said August was too early to plan Halloween? Tony Meredith of the Aloha Ballroom Company is already working on a spooky treat.

The champion dancer and choreographer is planning a flash mob on Oʻahu to the tune of Michael Jackson’s iconic hit "Thriller."

The Conversation thought it sounded like a great time, so members of our production team took a trip to Aloha Ballroom Company to learn a few moves.

"The great part of a flash mob is that you don't have to be a professional, because you're not required to be specific, you're not being judged," Meredith said.

Aloha Ballroom Company founder Tony Meredith speaks with HPR's Russell Subiono and Lillian Tsang on Aug. 2, 2024.

Unfamiliar with flash mobs? A group of people suddenly assemble in a public place, dance to a rehearsed song or playlist, and then go their separate ways, often without so much as a glance behind them.

"We always encourage, like, individualism and you know, we give you the steps, the figures, the idea, the concept, the character, but then you own it, you take it, you make it your own."

Meredith previously told HPR he has roots in Hawaiʻi and Samoa.

"I've always been a fan of Michael Jackson as far as dancing goes, and I had a studio in New York, and I also had a studio in Columbus, Ohio, and that was an annual event that we had carried on for, like, the last, you know, 15 years," Meredith said. "I had just moved to Hawaiʻi, and I thought this is the place to, like, just share it with everybody."

The first of 10 instructional classes for the Halloween flash mob starts Sunday, Aug. 18. The performance will take place on Oct. 26 at a surprise, undisclosed location. Click here to sign up.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 15, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.