The Conversation

The Conversation: Primary election results; Girls' flag football

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published August 12, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
Nathan Rupert
/
Flickr

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo breaks down the results of Hawaiʻi's primary election
  • Julie Meier, president of the Hawaiʻi Association of Realtors, on how an upcoming settlement may change commissions on residential sales
  • Motivational speaker Chris Romulo on how to talk to young people about bullying
  • Chris Chun, executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, on girls' flag football rolling out at Hawaiʻi's public and private high schools next spring
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
