Professional fighter shares story on becoming a 'youth empowerment specialist'

As students began the new school year, motivational speaker Chris Romulo visited three middle schools on Oʻahu to talk about how to prevent bullying.

Romulo is a former champion in the Thai martial arts called Muay Thai, which focuses on kicks and punches. He shared that "being physical for me was definitely my outlet," as he admitted experiencing bullying in school as a Filipino in New York.

Being a championship fighter himself, Romulo opened up a gym at Rockway Beach for the kids in the community.

"We built this gym, we started a scholarship program for at-risk kids in the community, and in that process, that's where I found my passion for going out and speaking," Romulo said. "I got this one gig as a speaker for an anti-bullying organization that I was working for, and I was like, ʻWow, this that feeling of before you get on stage to actually talk it.ʻ"

Romulo shares the message that "we're all champions."

"Being a champion is a choice, and as champions, we're going to face challenges in our life, but sometimes we think it's about what is happening to us, more so, is about what's happening inside of us," Romulo said.

