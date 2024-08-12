Local high schools to add girls' flag football next spring

Local high schools will be adding girlsʻ flag football for both private and public institutions next spring.

Hawaiʻi will be the 12th state to sanction the sport. With the uptick in interest and the equipment already in place, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association decided to add the sport.

The seven-on-seven game is the first new girlsʻ sport being added in over 20 years. Also, in 2028, women’s flag football will be part of the Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Conversation's Russell Subiono talked with Chris Chun, executive director of the HHSAA, on what led to the decision and what to expect next spring.

"I think it's something that it was a no-brainer, from admin to parents to players to students — from the top all the way to the bottom," Chun said. "I mean because of the public-private partnerships that were involved, because of the way the (state) Department of Education supported it, that everything was a positive that if you can add a girls sport, especially in this time frame, especially with these limited costs, that this is something that everyone can get behind."

A girls' flag football state tournament will also take place this spring, with 12 teams already signed up.

Currently, the most popular girls' sport in the state is volleyball but Chun believes girls' flag football will "be one of our most popular sports."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.