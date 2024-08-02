The Conversation: Mauka to makai hana hou
During this hour of The Conversation, we have a hana hou show looking at conservation in Hawaiʻi, from mauka to makai. We're re-airing some of our favorite interviews with organizations and people working to preserve or restore our land and waters.
- Stephanie Yelenik, rangeland scientist with the U.S. Forest Service, on a new study on invasive grasslands on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi founder, mechanic-turned-conservationist Tyrone Montayre shares how he became a steward of Pia Valley in East Honolulu | Full Story
- Two Big Island conservation scientists, Greg Asner and Robin Martin, talk about their experience working on a documentary exploring Pope Francis' message about the climate crisis entitled, The Letter: A Message for our Earth. | Full Story
- Nadège Aoki, a graduate student at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, on using soundscapes to help reef health | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.