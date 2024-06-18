The Conversation: Kona Hospital; Opposition to RIMPAC 2024
- Clayton McGhan, CEO of Kona Community Hospital, on results of a recent health-needs survey for West Hawaiʻi
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the latest extension for temporary housing in hotels for Maui wildfire survivors
- Misty Pegram with Anakbayan Hawaiʻi on why some groups are calling for the cancellation of the RIMPAC 2024 war games
- Former pro-football player Ray Schoenke on the culture of the NFL