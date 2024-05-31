The Conversation: Property insurance crisis call-in show

Hawaiʻi House Speaker Scott Saiki, State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito, and Insurance Associates' Sue Savio join The Conversation to discuss recent significant increases in property insurance premiums, the ties to climate change, and what state leaders are doing to lessen the economic impacts.

