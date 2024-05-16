The Conversation: Gov. Green on homelessness; How parking affects society
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green on the latest Point in Time Count, which shows a rise in the number of homeless individuals in Hawaiʻi
- Journalist and author Henry Grabar on what parking can tell us about how the world works | Attend Henry Grabar's free talk at UH Mānoa tonight
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on concerns around the change in the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum's curatorial leadership
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on Molokaʻi's first higher-ed commencement ceremony in six years