The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill fraud complaint dropped; Child care

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:56 AM HST
AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 14, 2022) - Pipes waiting for installation at the Red Hill Well Shaft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
Seaman Chris Thomas/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
DVIDS
AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 14, 2022) - Pipes waiting for installation at the Red Hill Well Shaft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • The Department of Justice has decided not to pursue a fraud complaint filed against defense contractors working at the Red Hill fuel facility
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on concerns of conflicts of interests and transparency ahead of two key wildfire reports | Full Story
  • HPR contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on why so many Americans think the economy is bad despite strong numbers
  • Deborah Zysman, executive director for the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, on efforts to boost wages to recruit and retain child care providers | House Bill 1964
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
