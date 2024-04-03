The Conversation: Red Hill fraud complaint dropped; Child care
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- The Department of Justice has decided not to pursue a fraud complaint filed against defense contractors working at the Red Hill fuel facility
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on concerns of conflicts of interests and transparency ahead of two key wildfire reports | Full Story
- HPR contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on why so many Americans think the economy is bad despite strong numbers
- Deborah Zysman, executive director for the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, on efforts to boost wages to recruit and retain child care providers | House Bill 1964