The Conversation: Shoplifting; Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait returns
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on shoplifting
- Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, environmental and remediation program on the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, on the recent report regarding contaminants in the water of five residential homes
- Project manager Roy Morioka on the challenges ahead for the Navy's $3 billion overhaul of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drydock
- HPR reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi on fears in Tahiti over potential reef damage from preparations for this summer's Olympic surfing events
- State archivist Adam Jansen on the return of Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait to ʻIolani Palace