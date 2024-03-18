© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu mayor on public safety; Biodiesel company expands to Kauaʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:12 PM HST
City and County of Honolulu
  • Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses public safety and other top priorities from his recent State of the City address
  • NAMI Hawaii Executive Director Kumi Macdonald shares what people can do to manage stress and avoid reaching their breaking point
  • Pacific Biodieselco-founder Kelly King talks about expanding production to Kauaʻi
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares what the 2024 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture — FestPAC — means to Pacific Island communities | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
