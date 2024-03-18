Mental health advocate talks resources following Mānoa murder-suicide

The recent murder-suicide of a family in Mānoa weighs heavy on our collective minds. What causes people to reach their breaking point? What resources are available to help them?

The Conversation reached out to Kumi Macdonald, the executive director of NAMI Hawaii, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Some people may find the discussion of mental health issues upsetting.

Click here for more NAMI Hawaii resources. If you or someone you know has been assaulted, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

