Mental health advocate talks resources following Mānoa murder-suicide

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:59 PM HST
A photo of the Mānoa home where police say Paris Oda fatally stabbed his wife, their three children and then himself on March 10, 2024.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
A photo of the Mānoa home where police say Paris Oda fatally stabbed his wife, their three children and then himself on March 10, 2024.

The recent murder-suicide of a family in Mānoa weighs heavy on our collective minds. What causes people to reach their breaking point? What resources are available to help them?

The Conversation reached out to Kumi Macdonald, the executive director of NAMI Hawaii, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Some people may find the discussion of mental health issues upsetting.

Click here for more NAMI Hawaii resources. If you or someone you know has been assaulted, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 18, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation mental healthdomestic violence
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
