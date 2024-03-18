What this year's Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture means for those in the diaspora

Hundreds of thousands of Pacific Islanders are coming to Hawaiʻi this year for the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, hosted every four years by different islands in the region.

The state will host FestPAC for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event in 2020.

For some Pacific Islanders in the diaspora, it's the first time they will get to witness the largest celebration of themselves.

Kalany Omengkar, a Chamorro and Palauan artist, will showcase his artwork at Capitol Modern during the festival.

"FestPAC offers this opportunity to Hawaiʻi to see all these different cultures and to see them presented on stage," Omengkar said.

Courtesy of Kalany Omengkar A painting by Kalany Omengkar will be showcased at Capitol Modern for the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

Delegates are coming from 28 countries and U.S. territories. Each Pacific country will bring the best of their islands. Cultural practitioners and artisans will perform tattooing, carving, dancing, chants and more.

Omengkar, originally from Saipan, said it's the first time he's participating in FestPAC and looks forward to seeing the Palauan delegation.

"I'm Palauan and I've never been to Palau and have very limited knowledge of the cultural attires and the nuances," he said. "So to see the delegation come here to Hawaiʻi where I live is an amazing opportunity for me as a Palauan and as an artist to see my culture on display like that."

He grew up adoring classical paintings, but said they always depicted European people. Because of that, he draws inspiration from Micronesian stories, using vibrant colors to capture the people.

"To paint brown people, how we look under the sun and how coconut oil looks on our skin, it's magical," Omengkar said. "I use my art to showcase how beautiful we are as much as I can."

The festival attracts more than 100,000 visitors and locals alike.

The event will also showcase local products, such as Locals Limited, a Micronesian-owned business that sells hats and apparel.

Matt Howard is one of the business's founders. He said he's looking forward to how Hawaiʻi residents will be able to interact with the various Pacific cultures, including delegates from Micronesia.

Micronesians have long faced discrimination in Hawaiʻi as one of the latest migrants.

Micronesians are from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. The nations share treaties with the U.S. called the Compacts of Free Association, or COFA, that allow Micronesians to live, work and study in the country in exchange for military control of their islands.

"It will give a chance for Hawaiʻi residents to go and do their own education, learn about these places, experience the people, talk to the people, figure out what the issues are, listen in on the discussion panels, look at the art, look at the dances, hear our songs and hear our stories," Howard said.

Courtesy of Kalany Omengkar Many local venues will be present during the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

According to figures by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, Pacific Islanders make up about half a percent of the U.S. population, including more than 300,000 who reside in Hawaiʻi.

FestPAC will be held primarily on Oʻahu, with venues at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Capitol Modern, Bishop Museum and others.

Some Pacific Islander talent is also coming to other states to showcase their talents.

Gillian Duenas is a Chamorro artist from Washington. She paints Chamorro legends, oral histories and various motifs.

She said it will be her first time attending FestPAC and participating in the event.

"The act of creating art itself and practicing those traditions is a medicine," Duenas said. "For us, it's a way to connect with our ancestors and with each other."

Duenas said she's most excited about seeing the different cultures in one space.

"I feel like there's just always an abundance of inspiration whenever I'm around other Pasifika creatives," she said. "I'm very excited to be in a stimulating and diverse space. After attending FestPAC, I'll have a lot more ideas for my own practice."

