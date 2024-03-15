© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i and O‘ahu’s North Shore: HPR’s broadcast signal in these areas is temporarily down. Repairs are scheduled for this weekend. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Oʻahu history hana hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
FILE - The view of Honolulu from Iwilei, with Punchbowl in the distance. Pre-1900.
Digital Collection
/
Hawaiʻi State Archives
FILE - The view of Honolulu from Iwilei, with Punchbowl in the distance. Pre-1900.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Today we're revisiting some of our favorite interviews about significant places and moments in Oʻahu’s storied past.

  • Ron Cianfarani, the final Makapu’u Lighthouse keeper, reflects on his past service | Full Story
  • Chuck Merkel, executive director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, speaks about the USS Bowfin's celebrated service and place in naval history | Full Story
  • Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Joyce Chinen explains the historical significance of "Himeyuri and Hawaii," an exhibit at UH West Oʻahu about a group of Okinawan women memorialized for their sacrifices during World War II | Full Story
  • Paula Rath talks to The Conversation about the creation of Palama Settlement, a safe haven for keiki and kūpuna for more than 100 years | Full Story
  • Thespian Craig Howes becomes the 19th-century physician William Hillebrand from Queen's Medical Center to discuss Hillebrand's passion for botany and his contributions to the Foster Botanical Garden | Full Story
The Conversation History
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
