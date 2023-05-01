© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

USS Bowfin at Pearl Harbor celebrates 80 years

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM HST
uss_bowfin.jpg
Courtesy of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum
/

Her nickname is the Pearl Harbor Avenger, and she lives out her days at Pearl Harbor. “She” is the USS Bowfin — a World War II submarine put into service 80 years ago today.

Out of 200 submarines built in her class, only 15 remain in the world. The Conversation talked to Chuck Merkel, executive director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum about the Bowfin’s place in naval history both in real life and on the big screen. Merkel himself served on four submarines based at Pearl Harbor and his last active duty assignment was with Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Militaryhistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.

