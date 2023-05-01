USS Bowfin at Pearl Harbor celebrates 80 years

Her nickname is the Pearl Harbor Avenger, and she lives out her days at Pearl Harbor. “She” is the USS Bowfin — a World War II submarine put into service 80 years ago today.

Out of 200 submarines built in her class, only 15 remain in the world. The Conversation talked to Chuck Merkel, executive director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum about the Bowfin’s place in naval history both in real life and on the big screen. Merkel himself served on four submarines based at Pearl Harbor and his last active duty assignment was with Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.