Last Makapuʻu Lighthouse keeper remembers life on the cliff in the 1970s

Built in 1909, the Makapu’u Lighthouse on the easternmost point of Oʻahu continues to guide mariners in Hawaiʻi's waters. It became fully automated in 1974.

But before then, U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse keepers lived on the premises and manually operated what is now a popular spot for visitors and residents.

Ron Cianfarani, the final Makapuʻu Lighthouse keeper back in the '70s, recently returned during a visit to Hawaiʻi. Coast Guard members gave him a special tour of the lighthouse to honor his service and his part in Hawaiʻi's lighthouse history.

The Fresnel lens used at Makapuʻu is the largest one in the United States. Cianfarani said it was hand-cut and polished in 1887 in France. Crews had to scale it up the side of the cliff because the road had not been built.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael De Nyse / U.S. Coast Guard View of Makapuʻu Lighthouse on Oct. 14, 2007.

Cianfarani, a retired Coast Guard petty officer, now lives in Rhode Island. He remembers getting the plum assignment here in the islands.

"I had never been stationed at a light station before. I had no clue. I really didn't know a heck of a lot about Hawaiʻi except it was beautiful. So I contacted the officer in charge of the station and he sent me some photos, and I couldn't believe it. I mean, the place was absolutely gorgeous," Cianfarani told HPR.

He said it was an unbelievable three years with his wife and three children. Daily uniform? Shorts and flip-flops.

Two other Coast Guard members lived with their families alongside Cianfarani in housing up by the lighthouse.

"We maintained the light obviously, kept the grounds in beautiful shape. Had an office, garage, an emergency generator room in case the light did go out. Believe it or not, we got our water from a pump down at Sea Life Park."

Water was pumped to the top of the hill above the park and then gravity drained down to a 3,000-gallon tank near their homes.

U.S. Coast Guard / Digital Makapu’u Lighthouse stands atop the easternmost point of Oʻahu.

Cianfarani has fond memories of life at the lighthouse. He said "Hawaii Five-O" actor Jack Lord sent a bouquet for his wife after the television production blocked the road to the lighthouse for a time, even delaying the homecoming of one of their twins from the hospital.

These days, visitors park at the bottom of the paved road and walk to the top for a panoramic view of northeast Oʻahu.

"I was highly impressed. It's really great for tourists," Cianfarani said after visiting. "The road is improved probably 100%. I know you can't drive up there, but that was our mode of transportation. We drove up that hill every day probably and I think I could do it blindfolded."

