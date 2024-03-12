The Conversation: Mānoa murder-suicide; New video game set in Honolulu
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Former Honolulu Police Department detective Sheryl Sunia on the murder-suicide case in Mānoa and trauma among responders who are first on the scene
- Lisa Paulson, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Executive Director, on evacuating 12,000 tourists during the Lahaina wildfire
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on how the record expungement process works
- Local video game journalist Richard Li on "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth," a new game in which players control the former Yakuza member Ichiban Kasuga as he brawls his way through Honolulu