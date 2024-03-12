The Conversation: Mānoa murder-suicide; New video game set in Honolulu

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Former Honolulu Police Department detective Sheryl Sunia on the murder-suicide case in Mānoa and trauma among responders who are first on the scene

Lisa Paulson, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Executive Director, on evacuating 12,000 tourists during the Lahaina wildfire

HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on how the record expungement process works

Local video game journalist Richard Li on "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth," a new game in which players control the former Yakuza member Ichiban Kasuga as he brawls his way through Honolulu