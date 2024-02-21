© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi water system in need of upgrades; Traffic cams

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 21, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
A water tank on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Kula, Hawaiʻi, that was part of a system that lost pressure during wildfires. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin/AP
/
FR172028 AP
A water tank on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Kula, Hawaiʻi, that was part of a system that lost pressure during wildfires. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1

  • Stuart Coleman, co-founder of WAI: Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations, discusses the need for upgrades to Hawaiʻi's water infrastructure
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on a new survey that takes the pulse of lawmakers on sea level rise
  • Jens Currie, lead scientist for the Pacific Whale Foundation, and Ed Lyman, specialist for the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, talk about the hazards that net entanglements and boat strikes pose
  • Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on whether traffic cams make a difference
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
