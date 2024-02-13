The Conversation: Child welfare; Zoning board rules in 'monster home' case
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- University of Pennsylvania law professor Dorothy Roberts on the failures of America's child welfare system
- Dawn Apuna, director for the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, responds to the Zoning Board of Appeals' latest decision in a case involving "monster homes"
- HPR news producer Mark Ladao on whether the state can afford to provide universal free school meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Author and filmmaker Zoe Eisenberg shares the inspiration behind her debut novel, "Significant Others," about two Big Island best friends navigating a new phase of their relationship