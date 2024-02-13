The Conversation: Child welfare; Zoning board rules in 'monster home' case

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Dorothy Roberts on the failures of America's child welfare system

Dawn Apuna, director for the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, responds to the Zoning Board of Appeals' latest decision in a case involving "monster homes"

HPR news producer Mark Ladao on whether the state can afford to provide universal free school meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Author and filmmaker Zoe Eisenberg shares the inspiration behind her debut novel, "Significant Others," about two Big Island best friends navigating a new phase of their relationship