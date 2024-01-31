© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Kula cleanup effort; How to keep your passwords safe

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 31, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began the first site assessment for Phase 1 private property debris removal in Kula, Hawai‘i. (Oct. 21, 2023)

  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol gives an update on cleanup efforts in Kula | Full Story
  • CyberHawaii President and CEO Al Ogata on the new standards for passwords and the increasing importance of multi-factor authentication
  • Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe takes a spot in the top 10 of Yelp’s "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US" for the second year in a row | 2022 Story | 2023 Story
  • Honolulu African-American Film Festival committee member Sandra Simms talks about the selections for this year's festival
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
