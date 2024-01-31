Local webinars teach best practices for passwords, cybersecurity

FBI Director Chris Wray stressed to Congress on Wednesday the importance of cybersecurity as cyber threats abound.

He said Chinese government hackers are actively targeting critical infrastructure inside the U.S. — and there's been far too little public focus on cyber threats that affect every American.

His words come as local nonprofit CyberHawaii is kicking off a yearlong series of cybersecurity webinars this month.

The first webinar on Feb. 6 focuses on the new standards for passwords and the increasing importance of multi-factor authentication.

"All businesses are at risk today, given the level of threat that we see on the internet, and the sophistication," said CyberHawaii President and CEO Al Ogata.

He said the key to a good password is to make it as long as possible and not to use common phrases.

"The more you can do that's unique and something that, say a computer system might not be able to decipher, to descramble is good."

