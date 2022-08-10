Adela’s Country Eatery's signature sustainable noodles make for a colorful spread in Kāneʻohe

While Adela’s Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu was innovating ways to become more sustainable, it hit on an idea that is putting it on the map for foodies. The Conversation was there early one morning while Adela herself was in the kitchen, busy preparing their signature noodles made of ʻulu, sweet potato, kalo, moringa and even avocado.

It was a sea of green, purple and yellow noodles spread out on the counter and being prepared in a noodle machine from Japan. Adela’s two machines hummed away in the background, mixing breadfruit and flour. Adela and Uncle Richard, her marketing man, shared the story behind the innovative noodles. They also offer made-to-order plate lunches and decadent desserts.

