The Conversation

Adela’s Country Eatery's signature sustainable noodles make for a colorful spread in Kāneʻohe

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM HST
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela works at Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
ʻUlu at Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz
Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu.
Catherine Cruz

While Adela’s Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu was innovating ways to become more sustainable, it hit on an idea that is putting it on the map for foodies. The Conversation was there early one morning while Adela herself was in the kitchen, busy preparing their signature noodles made of ʻulu, sweet potato, kalo, moringa and even avocado.

It was a sea of green, purple and yellow noodles spread out on the counter and being prepared in a noodle machine from Japan. Adela’s two machines hummed away in the background, mixing breadfruit and flour. Adela and Uncle Richard, her marketing man, shared the story behind the innovative noodles. They also offer made-to-order plate lunches and decadent desserts.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 10, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
