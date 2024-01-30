The Conversation: Violence in West Oʻahu; Maui fire legislative package
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Rep. Cedric Gates proposes legislation to address violence in his West Oʻahu district
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo breaks down what's included in the Maui fires legislative package
- Schaefer International Gallery Director Jonathan Clark talks about the healing power of art ahead of a new exhibit Sense of Place/Place of Sense
- Keoni DeFranco, managing director of the Mālama Design Studio, on taking local brands to the next level
- Assistance League — Hawaiʻi hosts a school clothes shopping spree for children in need on Oʻahu