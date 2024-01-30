© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Violence in West Oʻahu; Maui fire legislative package

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published January 30, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
Krista Rados
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Rep. Cedric Gates proposes legislation to address violence in his West Oʻahu district
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo breaks down what's included in the Maui fires legislative package
  • Schaefer International Gallery Director Jonathan Clark talks about the healing power of art ahead of a new exhibit Sense of Place/Place of Sense
  • Keoni DeFranco, managing director of the Mālama Design Studio, on taking local brands to the next level
  • Assistance League — Hawaiʻi hosts a school clothes shopping spree for children in need on Oʻahu
2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
