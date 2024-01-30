New exhibit at Maui Arts & Cultural Center shares the healing power of art

A new exhibit at Maui’s Schaefer International Gallery, "Sense of Place/Place of Sense," showcases life on The Valley Isle through layers of family stories and histories of the island. Gallery Director Jonathan Clark sat down with The Conversation to talk about the healing power of art.

The gallery is inviting the public to participate in a series of interactive stations and add their voices to the collective experience of recovering from the wildfires.

Free Public Events

Observe & Play Family Day

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Families are invited to visit the gallery, meet some of the exhibiting artists, and participate in activities and maker stations that expand on the themes of community in the exhibit.

Our Island Ecosystems

Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Botanical and conservation experts will lead presentations and hands-on interactive stations that encourage thoughtful relationships with our natural resources and environments.

"Sense of Place/Place of Sense" runs through March 16. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is part of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

