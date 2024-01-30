Assistance League of Hawaiʻi hosts clothes shopping spree for keiki in need

Operation School Bell literally generated aisles of smiles this weekend at the Walmart on Ke’eaumoku Street. The Assistance League started the program 65 years ago in California. The Hawai’i chapter of the group provides clothes to students from Title I schools.

Young eyes grow wide at the thought of $70 worth of new clothes.

Fifty elementary students from three schools — Palolo, Kalihi, and Likelike — were treated to a shopping spree Saturday thanks to generous donations to a little thrift store at Young and Kaheka streets.

Volunteers manned the tables at Walmart to help families navigate the process. Gerri Migita said the group even has snowbirds who come and volunteer while vacationing. She has served as past president of the league.

"[The students] are so stoked because sometimes they only have slippers and they need shoes to do PE or go on field trips. Sometimes they have hand-me-downs. So what we do is we let them get their own clothes, and they're so happy," Migita said.

The organization receives from the schools a list of children to invite. On Oʻahu, the event has been held at Walmart and Target stores.

"Our side, we just tried to find the most needy families. Likelike community, there's a lot of housing so we get a lot of government-subsidized families, and they just need a little extra help, especially post-pandemic," said Kelly Bart, the principal of Likelike Elementary.

"They want the latest backpack with Spider-Man or Marvel, so it helps them kind of feel comfortable coming to school."



This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.