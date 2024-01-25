The Conversation: The Falls of Clyde; Niʻihau's history
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi breaks down why the Office of Hawaiian Affairs wants the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority dissolved
- The Friends of Falls of Clyde President Bruce McEwan shares challenges in the effort to get the historic vessel back to Scotland
- Hawaiʻi historian John Clark combs through nūpepa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi for his new book Niʻihau Place Names
- Lurana O’Malley, professor of theater at the University of Hawaiʻi, directs the new play "Aitu Fafine" by Victoria Nalani Knuebuhl, which gives a supernatural spin to Robert Louis Stevenson's time in Sāmoa