New play imagines the fanciful (and sometimes spooky) life of Robert Louis Stevenson in Samoa

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:15 PM HST
Scott Robertson plays Robert Louis Stevenson and Thoren Laga‘ali Black plays Vaimanu.
Courtesy Kumu Kahua Theatre
Scott Robertson plays Robert Louis Stevenson and Thoren Laga‘ali Black plays Vaimanu.

A new play at Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu, "Aitu Fafine," focuses on the life of acclaimed writer Robert Louis Stevenson and his family in Vailima, Samoa. Stevenson is best known for the classic novel, "Treasure Island." He moved to Samoa in 1890 and died there four years later.

Lurana O’Malley, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR
Lurana O’Malley, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Written by celebrated local playwright Victoria Nalani Knuebuhl, the play weaves together themes of relationships and the supernatural while examining the portrayal of women in literature.

It's directed by Lurana O’Malley, a theater professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She sat down with The Conversation in our studio to talk about the production.

———
  
"Aitu Fafine" opens on Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 25. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

There will be a talk story with the cast and crew on Feb. 2 following the performance. An ASL-signed performance is on Feb. 18. Click here for tickets.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
