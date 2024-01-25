Historian John Clark combed through Hawaiian language newspapers for Niʻihau book

News broke of the sale of Ni’ihau island 160 years ago this month. King Kamehameha V sold the remote island for $10,000 to a family with Scottish roots, the Sinclairs.

That was one of the interesting facts John Clark came across in researching his book on place names of Ni’ihau. Clark spoke to The Conversation about what set him on this journey for his fifth book about the stories behind Hawaiʻi's place names.

"Niʻihau Place Names" is available now through the University of Hawaiʻi Press.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.