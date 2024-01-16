The Conversation: Red Hill 2014 fuel spill; Civil discourse
- Honolulu Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest "Ernie" Lau, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi Director Wayne Tanaka, Earthjustice engagement specialist Marti Townsend, and Navy wife Lacey Quintero reflect on the 10th anniversary of the 2014 Red Hill spill, which leaked 27,000 gallons of jet fuel
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote on a new report from the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office tracking progress towards the state's clean energy goals
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio has a preview of the legislative priorities for Hawaiʻi public schools | Full Story
- Tim Shaffer, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Chair of Civil Discourse in the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration at the University of Delaware, with conversation tips for partisan times