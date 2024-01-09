© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Growing local talent and local ag

By Catherine Cruz,
Mark LadaoRussell Subiono
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:05 AM HST
Mililani Clearway Solar Power Plant
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
A project is underway to co-site agriculture and solar panels at Clearway Energy Group's 39-megawatt solar power plant in the Mililani Agricultural Park. (Oct. 12, 2023)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Economist Paul Brewbaker and Oceanit CEO Pat Sullivan challenge lawmakers to invest in new industries to retain local talent
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd requests more funds from lawmakers to beef up local ag
  • Journalist Jean Lee talks about her time reporting in North Korea ahead of the anniversary of the 2018 Hawaiʻi false missile alert
The Conversation Department of Agricultureeconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a News Producer for Hawai'i Public Radio.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
