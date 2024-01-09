The Conversation: Growing local talent and local ag

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Economist Paul Brewbaker and Oceanit CEO Pat Sullivan challenge lawmakers to invest in new industries to retain local talent

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd requests more funds from lawmakers to beef up local ag

Journalist Jean Lee talks about her time reporting in North Korea ahead of the anniversary of the 2018 Hawaiʻi false missile alert