Journalist who reported from North Korea shares her experience ahead of East-West Center event

Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the 2018 false missile alert in Hawaiʻi. At the time, many believed the incoming missile was coming from North Korea. The country had been in the headlines after firing rockets into waters off its coast. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had also been trading nuclear threats with then-President Donald Trump.

Jean Lee is a former correspondent with The Associated Press who reported from Pyongyang from 2008 to 2017. Lee will be giving a free talk on Wednesday at the East-West Center about her experience in North Korea. The Conversation talked with Lee ahead of the event.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.