Journalist who reported from North Korea shares her experience ahead of East-West Center event

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:49 PM HST
FILE - Jean Lee reports from Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Courtesy Jean Lee
Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the 2018 false missile alert in Hawaiʻi. At the time, many believed the incoming missile was coming from North Korea. The country had been in the headlines after firing rockets into waters off its coast. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had also been trading nuclear threats with then-President Donald Trump.

Jean Lee is a former correspondent with The Associated Press who reported from Pyongyang from 2008 to 2017. Lee will be giving a free talk on Wednesday at the East-West Center about her experience in North Korea. The Conversation talked with Lee ahead of the event.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
