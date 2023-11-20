The Conversation: Philippines President Marcos stops in Hawaiʻi; Classic aloha wear company returns
- Arcy Imasa with Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice, and Democracy and attorney Eric Seitz express why they're opposed to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares the story of one immigrant family's experience going through the federal assistance process after losing their home in the Lahaina fire | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra talks about what may have led up to the Red Hill fuel spill that contaminated drinking water in Central Oʻahu communities in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Local arborist and Smart Trees Pacific's co-founder Kevin Eckert talks about his work to help save Nan Madol, a historic cultural site in Micronesia that's in danger of being taken off the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list
- ʻIolani Sportswear's Alx and Sarah Kawakami talk about the aloha wear company's return after a two-year hiatus with the new children's clothing line, Alikaleo Park