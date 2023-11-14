© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH student discusses family in West Bank; 106th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani's death

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM HST
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue/AP
/
AP
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Mariah Abdelfattah, a Palestinian-American student who attends the University of Hawaiʻi, talks about her paternal family's life and struggles in the West Bank during the area's ongoing conflict
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair reports on a push for marriage equality in Hawaiʻi in Reality Check | Full Story
  • Col. Jennifer Walker discusses how the Army helped her reach her goal to become a physician in "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
  • Oʻahu resident Kevin Kuroda discusses his Medal of Honor recipient uncle and a long-lost memento that was recently returned to their family | Full Story
  • A Hawaiian mele and hula concert was recently held at ʻIolani Palace to mark the 106th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani's passing
Tags
The Conversation palestineIsraelQueen Lili'uokalaniMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
