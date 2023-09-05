The Conversation: Wildfire impacts on the ocean; Schofield chapel's historic ties with Queen Liliʻuokalani
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the economic hit to Maui's destination wedding business
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair details Nick Grube's story about an online fundraiser for Maui fire victims in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote examines the long and short-term impacts wildfire debris will have on the ocean
- Bishop Museum interim CEO Dee Jay Mailer talks about returning to the museum following a major leadership shuffle earlier this year
- Kahu Kaleo Patterson of Saint Stephen's Church and the Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center shares the shared history of Queen Liliʻuokalani and the 'Soldiers' Chapel' dedicated in 1913 on the newly established Schofield Barracks