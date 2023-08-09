The Conversation: 6 dead from Maui wildfires; Red Cross and National Guard rush to help
- Officials provide updates on the Hawaiʻi Island and Maui wildfires. Six people on Maui are dead and 2,100 more are seeking shelter. Follow HPR's live coverage here | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol describes the first year of Maui County's Agriculture Department
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on affordable housing and the targeted beneficiaries | Full Story
- Lonohana Estate Chocolate's Seneca Klassen on the journey from bean to bar | Full Story