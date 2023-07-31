© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Celebrating Sovereignty Restoration Day; Hawaiʻi and the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST
Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea festivities were held at Thomas Square in Honolulu on July 31, 2020.
Mikey Inouye
/
FILE - Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea festivities were held at Thomas Square in Honolulu on July 31, 2020.
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon details the process of training military personnel for the Red Hill defueling | Full Story
  • Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi community organizer Rebekah Garrison discusses Sovereignty Restoration Day, or La Hoʻi Hoʻi Ea, in light of the Red Hill water crisis
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton provides a Reality Check on Gov. Josh Green's emergency proclamation to speed up construction to solve housing crisis | Full Story
  • The 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement brings Hawaiʻi leaders together in support of the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
