The Conversation: Moving beyond tourism management model; New book on women surfers
- Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economists on why Hawaiʻi needs to move beyond the current governance model of tourism
- Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook responds to Mother's Day weekend delays
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check on Jack Truesdale's story on the Honolulu Police Department's response to mental health | Full Story
- Marine biologist Katherine Shaw discusses her research on Kailua turtles and why we need to continue monitoring them for lead
- Author Mindy Pennybacker talks about her book "Surfing Sisterhood Hawaiʻi: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves" about women and the significance of recreational surfing