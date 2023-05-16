Hawaiian Airlines says it's back on track after weekend delays

Hawaiian Airlines said interisland operations are back on track after two days of significant flight delays impacting thousands of passengers this past weekend.

The delays started Friday morning after internet provider DRFortress experienced an outage following problems during system maintenance.

The outage also affected other large businesses like the Bank of Hawaiʻi and The Queen's Medical Center.

"It was a very unusual circumstance for a company like DRFortress to have a power outage and lose both their primary and backup power. They're in the business of ensuring that service stay up and that they stay up 100% of the time. So, very strange that they would have had a glitch like that that impacted so many businesses in Hawaiʻi," said Jon Snook, chief operating officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

Snook reiterated the airline's apologies for disrupted travel during a weekend full of Mother's Day and graduation events. He also said there's always room for improvement when communicating with guests.

"We know we can do better. We have historically run a very dependable airline and so it's frustrating to us and to our guests that we didn't do that this weekend. And so we've got to get back to running the best airline again, and I know we can," Snook told HPR.

Editor's note: Hawaiian Airlines is an underwriter of HPR.

