The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi lawmakers unite over Red Hill; Celebrating National Nurses Week

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST
JoshGreen.jpg
Office of Gov. Josh Green
/
Local leaders signed the unified Red Hill statement on May 9, 2023, at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.
  • Gov. Josh Green, House Speaker Scott Saiki, Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters and other local leaders unite to underscore their goal of having clean and pure water now and for future generations, and their stance on the Navy's Red Hill defueling process | Full Story
  • Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos Tam discusses why he wants to make the Restricted Parking Zone - RPZ - Program in Kalihi permanent | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirstin Downey details her story on the city's high power bills in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Clementina Ceria-Ulep, the dean of the University of Hawaiʻi's nursing school, surveys the landscape for health care workers | Full Story
  • UH Hilo professor Patrick Hart introduces us to the wedge-tailed shearwater in today's Manu Minute | Full Story
  • Local author and musician Lani Park discusses her newest venture — building an eco-friendly house to serve as an artist colony using a new cost-effective method called "Aircrete." | Full Story
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityinfrastructureenergyHealth Careaffordable housing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
