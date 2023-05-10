© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Street parking permit program could expand to other Oʻahu neighborhoods

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST
One of Honolulu's biggest complaints has to do with parking in residential neighborhoods. To try to ease the pain, city councilmembers introduced a pilot program in 2017 to create restricted parking zones in three areas in Kalihi.

The program aimed to ensure parking for area residents, support safer streets, and reduce crime by requiring permits for street parking. Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos Tam represents Kalihi and introduced Bill 20 earlier this year, which intends to make the pilot program permanent and expand it. The Conversation spoke with Tam following a community meeting in Kalihi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
