Big Island author sets out to create an eco-friendly artist retreat

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST
Big Island resident Ishle Yi "Lani" Park is the author of "Angel & Hannah" — a novel in verse — and a 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee for her instrumental album "Sweet Gold."

But Park’s newest venture is rooted in her study of agriculture. She’s building an eco-friendly house near Pāhoa to serve as an artist colony. It's a partnership with Domegaia, a company that uses "Aircrete," or cement, water, and foam, to build cost-effective homes. The Conversation talked with Park about housing, sustainability and creativity.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

