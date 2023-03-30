© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Exploring Hawaiʻi's royal societies; Spring film festival screens 'Jamojaya'

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST
Hawaiʻi's royal societies gather at ʻIolani Palace for the arrival of Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket.
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares details into filling Kamehameha School trustee vacancy | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair reviews Thomas Heaton's story about building modular homes in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Kahina Nui (designated leader) Coline Aiu shares the history and deep roots of the genealogical society The Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors | Full Story
  • Manu Powers head of The Daughters of Hawaiʻi talks about caring for Hulihe`e Palace in Hilo and the Queen Emma Summer Palace in Honolulu | Full Story
  • Oʻahu-based director Justin Chon talks about his new film, "Jamojaya," showing at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Spring Showcase | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
