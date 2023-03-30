The Conversation: Exploring Hawaiʻi's royal societies; Spring film festival screens 'Jamojaya'
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares details into filling Kamehameha School trustee vacancy | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair reviews Thomas Heaton's story about building modular homes in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kahina Nui (designated leader) Coline Aiu shares the history and deep roots of the genealogical society The Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors | Full Story
- Manu Powers head of The Daughters of Hawaiʻi talks about caring for Hulihe`e Palace in Hilo and the Queen Emma Summer Palace in Honolulu | Full Story
- Oʻahu-based director Justin Chon talks about his new film, "Jamojaya," showing at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Spring Showcase | Full Story