The Conversation

Director Justin Chon talks new film 'Jamojaya' screening at HIFF

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST
2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Jamojaya" Portrait Session
Taylor Jewell/Invision
/
Invision
Director Justin Chon poses for a portrait to promote the film "Jamojaya" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Spring Showcase kicks off Friday with a screening of a new film by Oʻahu-based director Justin Chon. "Jamojaya" was shot on Oʻahu and focuses on the relationship between a father named Joyo and his son James.

Chon is best known for his role as Eric in the "Twilight" movies, but in recent years has directed a string of films featuring Asian-American characters and exploring themes of family and relationships.

The Conversation got the chance to sit down with Chon while he was on a break from directing "Chief of War," Jason Momoa’s much-anticipated streaming series set in ancient Hawaiʻi.

"Jamojaya" will screen Friday night at 7 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres Kahala as part of the HIFF Spring Showcase. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
