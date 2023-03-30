Director Justin Chon talks new film 'Jamojaya' screening at HIFF

The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Spring Showcase kicks off Friday with a screening of a new film by Oʻahu-based director Justin Chon. "Jamojaya" was shot on Oʻahu and focuses on the relationship between a father named Joyo and his son James.

Chon is best known for his role as Eric in the "Twilight" movies, but in recent years has directed a string of films featuring Asian-American characters and exploring themes of family and relationships.

The Conversation got the chance to sit down with Chon while he was on a break from directing "Chief of War," Jason Momoa’s much-anticipated streaming series set in ancient Hawaiʻi.

"Jamojaya" will screen Friday night at 7 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres Kahala as part of the HIFF Spring Showcase. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.