Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors share history as loyal royalists

Hawaiians like to know your roots — where you came from, who is your family? Today, The Conversation spotlights the Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors, also known as Māmakakaua.

The Conversation talked to Coline Aiu, the Kuhina Nui or the designated leader of the group, about the history of the royal society. It's a genealogical society that was once part of the monarchy. Its original members were loyal royalists and its goal is to perpetuate Hawaiian traditions. It is small in numbers, but its roots run deep.

