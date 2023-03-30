© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors share history as loyal royalists

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST
coline aiu.jpg
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Coline Aiu, the leader of Māmakakaua: The Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors, shows her ʻahu (cape).

Hawaiians like to know your roots — where you came from, who is your family? Today, The Conversation spotlights the Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors, also known as Māmakakaua.

The Conversation talked to Coline Aiu, the Kuhina Nui or the designated leader of the group, about the history of the royal society. It's a genealogical society that was once part of the monarchy. Its original members were loyal royalists and its goal is to perpetuate Hawaiian traditions. It is small in numbers, but its roots run deep.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Native Hawaiianhistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories