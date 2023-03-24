© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Councilmember sees adaptive reuse revitalizing urban core; Lānaʻi students converse with astronaut in space

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
FILE - Chinatown in Honolulu on March 20, 2023.
  • Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos Tam talks about the need to spur redevelopment in downtown Honolulu
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's reporter Stewart Yerton covers the proposed First Responders mega-complex in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Lānaʻi Elementary fifth grade teacher Danyel Erickson and fourth grader Shaia Costales share details about the unique conversation with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station
  • University of Hawaiʻi's Alan Ito, IT Workforce Development and Regulated Policy Lead, talks about connecting the dots for IT talent and employers. "Tech Days of Spring" is an eight-day online and in-person event launched by UH and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii
  • Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs President Dre Kalili talks about the group's history and mission | Full Story
The Conversation housingEducationtechnologyNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
