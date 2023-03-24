The Conversation: Councilmember sees adaptive reuse revitalizing urban core; Lānaʻi students converse with astronaut in space
- Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos Tam talks about the need to spur redevelopment in downtown Honolulu
- Honolulu Civil Beat's reporter Stewart Yerton covers the proposed First Responders mega-complex in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Lānaʻi Elementary fifth grade teacher Danyel Erickson and fourth grader Shaia Costales share details about the unique conversation with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station
- University of Hawaiʻi's Alan Ito, IT Workforce Development and Regulated Policy Lead, talks about connecting the dots for IT talent and employers. "Tech Days of Spring" is an eight-day online and in-person event launched by UH and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii
- Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs President Dre Kalili talks about the group's history and mission | Full Story