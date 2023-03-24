Lānaʻi Elementary students chat with an astronaut on the International Space Station

Fourth and fifth graders at Lānaʻi Elementary got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Thursday to talk to astronaut Warren Hoburg on the International Space Station via amateur radio.

The event took a year of planning and paperwork by teacher Danyel Erickson. The process included starting a science club, going on field trips, and inviting guest speakers to the school.

Lānaʻi Elementary also partnered with a nonprofit named ARISS, which is dedicated to inspiring students to pursue an interest in science. The Conversation got the chance to talk with Erickson and fourth grader Shaia Costales about the experience.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.