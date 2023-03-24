© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Lānaʻi Elementary students chat with an astronaut on the International Space Station

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM HST
SpaceX Crew Launch
John Raoux/AP
/
AP
Pilot Warren Hoburg talks to family members after leaving the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Fourth and fifth graders at Lānaʻi Elementary got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Thursday to talk to astronaut Warren Hoburg on the International Space Station via amateur radio.

The event took a year of planning and paperwork by teacher Danyel Erickson. The process included starting a science club, going on field trips, and inviting guest speakers to the school.

Lānaʻi Elementary also partnered with a nonprofit named ARISS, which is dedicated to inspiring students to pursue an interest in science. The Conversation got the chance to talk with Erickson and fourth grader Shaia Costales about the experience.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
