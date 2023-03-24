© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Local tech industry connecting with college students, young adults

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM HST
Career Fair 2023_4.JPG
Courtesy Chamber of Commerce Hawaii
/
Tech Days of Spring runs from March 21 to April 6, 2023.

Hawaiʻi’s tech industry continues to grow, and it’s looking for more help to add to its skilled workforce. The University of Hawaiʻi and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii are doing what they can to develop a young pool of talent through its “Tech Days of Spring” series of events that kicked off Tuesday.

The Conversation spoke with Alan Ito, head of IT Workforce Development at UH, about connecting the dots for IT talent and jobs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation labortechnologyEducation
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
