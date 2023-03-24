Local tech industry connecting with college students, young adults

Hawaiʻi’s tech industry continues to grow, and it’s looking for more help to add to its skilled workforce. The University of Hawaiʻi and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii are doing what they can to develop a young pool of talent through its “Tech Days of Spring” series of events that kicked off Tuesday.

The Conversation spoke with Alan Ito, head of IT Workforce Development at UH, about connecting the dots for IT talent and jobs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.