The Conversation: 10-year process to remove 10,000 utility poles; Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rules on Maui special permits, vacation rentals
- Hawaiian Electric Vice President of Communications, Mike Kelly, gives update on a 10-year plan to remove 10,000 utility poles
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn discusses Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rejection of Big Island biomass plant | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rejects Maui special permit use for vacation rentals
- Professor David Aiona Chang on Winee, a Native Hawaiian woman explorer | Hana Hou Full Story