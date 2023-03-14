Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rules against camping facility on Maui agricultural land

The issue of using agricultural land for vacation rentals or overnight camping is a thorny subject. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court has been weighing a couple of cases for years now.

The court recently upheld a Land Use Commission decision that struck down a camping project on Maui agricultural land. The case initially stemmed from opposition from the Puʻunoa Homeowners Association.

The property near Lahaina is owned by Kauaula Land Company and leased to the Hoʻomoana Foundation, which sought to build facilities for an "overnight campground for homeless and commercial campers" using a special permit process.

The Conversation talked to Dan Orodenker, executive officer of the LUC, about the decision. He said the Hoʻomoana Foundation could still try to get the boundary designation changed.

