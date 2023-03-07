The Conversation: Collective bargaining bills advance; Hawaiʻi's poet laureate on how words heal
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on which collective bargaining bills advance in legislature | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair on reporter Kevin Dayton's Reality Check on high rates of drug use in prisons | Full Story
- Caseyleigh Sabate-Hauanio, a parent affected by Hilo youth gang meets threats with a peaceful march
- Lehia Apana, co-founder of Polipoli Farms and Dove's women entrepreneur award winner embraces traditional crops and methods
- Hawaiʻi's poet laureate, Brandy Nalani McDougall on how words save lives and help heal trauma